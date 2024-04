Borshchahivskiy Chemical and Pharmaceutical Plant cuts its profit by 8% to UAH 233.8 million in 2023

In 2023, compared to 2022, the Borshchahivskiy Chemical and Pharmaceutical Plant (Kyiv), according to preliminary data, decreased its net profit by 8%, or UAH 20.5 million, to UAH 233.786 million.

This is stated in the message of the enterprise, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Its assets at the end of 2023 increased by 8.7% to UAH 2.856 billion.

Current liabilities decreased by 11.3% to UAH 95.387 million, long-term liabilities increased by 5.5% to UAH 93.746 million, receivables increased by 4.9% to UAH 434.8 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Borshchahivskiy Chemical and Pharmaceutical Plant is engaged in the production of medicines, preparations for veterinary medicine, dietary supplements, disinfectants.

31.3% of the plant's shares belong to the Darnytsia Pharmaceutical Firm (Kyiv), 21.2% to Beldor Group, 20.3% to Lenik Group (both British Virgin Islands), 8.5% to Aletber Limited (Cyprus).