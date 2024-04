Darnytsia ups profit 2.4 times to UAH 1.3 billion in 2023

Share:













Copied



In 2023, compared to 2022, the Darnytsia Pharmaceutical Firm private joint-stock company (Kyiv), according to preliminary data, increased its net profit 2.4 times, or by UAH 764.7 million, to UAH 1.319 billion.

This is stated in the message of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The company's assets in 2023 increased by 20% to UAH 6.6 billion, current liabilities - by 4.4% to UAH 831 million, total receivables - by 26.7% to UAH 2.9 billion, and long-term liabilities decreased by 18.4% to UAH 1.2 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, Darnytsia increased its profit 4.7 times to UAH 553.8 million.

Darnytsia produces 180 brands of medicines, in 2022 the company produced 173 million packages of medicines.

93% of Darnytsia’s shares are owned by Darnitsa Group Limited (Cyprus).

The co-owner of the company is businessman Hleb Zahorii.