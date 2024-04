Kyiv Administration working on deployment of combined arms training for all Kyivans aged 18 to 25 years liable

The Kyiv City Military Administration, together with the territorial center of recruitment and social support (military commissariat), is working on the deployment of combined arms training for all Kyiv residents aged 18 to 25 years liable for military service.

This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City Military Administration on its Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, we are working together with the territorial center for recruitment and social support on the deployment of combined arms training for all citizens of the city aged 18 to 25 years liable for military service,” the statement said.

It is noted that during 2023-2024, the Kyiv City Military Administration significantly increased the base for preparing civilians for national resistance.

In particular, a municipal Center for preparation for national resistance was created (as part of the Municipal Security city organization), and its own training ground was deployed. In addition, facilities for conducting classes with a modern educational and material base have been deployed in 4 districts of Kyiv.

The Kyiv City Military Administration also notes that during 2023 the military administration has established cooperation with the universities of the capital on the organized involvement of students in classes, more than 4,000 students have already been trained.

In total, during 2023, more than 25,000 residents of the capital passed training at the Training Center.

The Kyiv City Military Administration invites all residents of the capital to join the free preparation for national resistance, each is offered consecutive passage of one- and five-day programs with the completion of training with a comprehensive control lesson at the training ground with the issuance of a corresponding certificate.

"I believe that every citizen should clearly know how to act during threats, be able to provide first aid to themselves and their loved ones. We, in particular, discussed this readiness at the last meeting of the Defense Council to ensure the security of the city," said the Kyiv City Military Administration chief Serhii Popko.

The Kyiv City Military Administration encourages war veterans with combat experience and leadership skills to join a cohort of instructors and promises employment with a decent salary.

"In the event of an increase in the requirements for organizing preparation for national resistance as part of finalizing the mobilization law, we are ready to clarify the procedure and volumes of exercises with the population of the capital," Popko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada plans to consider a bill on mobilization on April 10-11.

The mobilization bill, in particular, provides for the abolition of conscription military service and the introduction instead of basic military service and basic combined arms training for all citizens aged 18 to 25 years.