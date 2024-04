Share:













Copied



The russians began to use ammunition with dangerous chemical substances more often - in the past month, the Defense Forces recorded 371 cases.

This was reported by the Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, the department notes that chemical attacks by the aggressor state of russia are becoming more frequent, the enemy's use of dangerous chemicals has become systematic.

It is indicated that during the last month mobile groups of the group of forces and means of support and other units of the Defense Forces recorded 371 cases of the enemy using ammunition containing dangerous chemicals, which is 90 more cases than in the previous period.

The department informs that the main method of delivery is the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, mainly with dropping of K-51 and RG-VO.

In total, the Defense Forces of Ukraine for the period from February 2023 to March 2024 recorded 1,412 cases of use by the russian federation of ammunition equipped with dangerous chemical substances.

"The adversary continues to use ammunition containing dangerous chemical substances, which violates the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling, Use and Destruction of Chemical Weapons, as well as the laws and customs of warfare. Such actions of the russian federation are becoming systemic in nature, and the trend of application is only growing," the Armed Forces Support Forces Command emphasizes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, speaking about russian attacks with chemical weapons, the head of the public relations department of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Dmytro Lykhoviy, noted that gas masks seemed to be vestiges of the First World War, "but, unfortunately, in our war of the 21st century, the realities are such that you need to defend yourself with them too."