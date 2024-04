Share:













The aggressor country of the russian federation started a new wave of mobilization of ethnic minorities for a war of aggression against Ukraine after the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall in the suburbs of Moscow.

This is stated in the message of the National Resistance Center.

"Using the mass execution of people in Moscow, the russians, on the one hand, are blaming Ukraine, and on the other, they have started raids on people from Central Asia. The workers are offered to sign a contract with the russian armed forces, or are threatened with deportation," the message says.

The National Resistance Center points out that some of them nevertheless sign a contract, hoping to return alive.

"So, the arrival of the first batches of wage earners from Asia was recorded at the training grounds along the border with Ukraine," summarizes the National Resistance Center.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the National Resistance Center, there were problems with the removal of garbage in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, due to which unsanitary conditions flourished in the occupied settlements.

Also, the russian occupiers cannot restore the electricity supply to the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk Region after the destruction of the infrastructure as a result of hostilities.

Meanwhile, in the temporarily occupied territories, utility workers, on the instructions of the so-called occupation authorities, are cutting utility pipes for scrapping.