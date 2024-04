Partisans discover Kadyrov’s fighters who were staying in one of driving schools in occupied Kherson Region

The partisans discovered that in one of the recently opened driving schools at the temporary occupied territory of the Kherson Region, the Kadyrov’s fighters were located. In particular, 13 personnel were recorded.

This was reported by the partisans of the ATESH movement in their Telegram channel.

"We continue to monitor the movements of the occupiers in the Kherson Region. Our agents discovered that the Kadyrov’s fighters were located in the driving school, which opened on Druzhba Narodiv Street in the village of Novooleksiyivka, Henichesk district," the message says.

Partisans note that during surveillance, 13 personnel were found, and periodic supply of food was also noticed.

Coordinates of the place: 46.22730,34.64331

"ATESH strongly recommends the servicemen of the russian armed forces and other supporters of the putin regime to leave the territory of Ukraine, and everyone who cares to join us and oppose the lawlessness of the rashists," the partisans said, stressing that their goal is only russian military facilities and servicemen.

