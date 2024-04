International reserves up 18% to record-breaking USD 43.8 billion in March

As of April 1, 2024, the international reserves of Ukraine, according to preliminary data, amounted to USD 43,762.7 million, in March they increased by 18%.

This is stated in the message of the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This dynamic is caused by significant (over USD 9 billion) revenues from international partners, which exceeded the net sale of foreign currency by the National Bank and the country's debt payments in foreign currency.

In general, during March 2024, the dynamics of international reserves was determined by a number of factors.

First, receipts for the benefit of the government and payments for the maintenance and repayment of the state debt.

USD 9,316.1 million was deposited into the government's currency accounts at the National Bank. Of this amount:

- USD 4,901.0 million - from the EU the first tranche within the framework of transitional financing under the Ukraine Facility tool;

- USD 1,626.1 million - from the World Bank under the guarantees of Japan and Great Britain;

- USD 1,471.5 million - from Canada;

- USD 880.7 million - from the IMF;

- USD 286.2 million - from the placement of foreign currency government domestic loan bonds;

- USD 118.2 million - grant funds from Japan received through the World Bank;

- USD 32.4 million - grant funds from Serbia.

USD 363.5 million were paid for servicing and repayment of the state debt in foreign currency, of which:

- USD 275.4 million - servicing and repayment of foreign currency government domestic loan bonds;

- USD 52.7 million - service and repayment of debt to the World Bank;

- USD 35.4 million - payment of debt to other international creditors.

In addition, Ukraine paid USD 728.5 million to the International Monetary Fund.

Secondly, operations of the National Bank on the currency market of Ukraine.

According to balance sheet data, the National Bank sold USD 1,813.6 million on the foreign exchange market and repurchased USD 25.9 million for reserves.

So, the net sale of currency by the NBU in March amounted to USD 1,787.7 million.

Third, revaluation of financial tools (as a result of changes in market value and exchange rates).

In March, due to revaluation, the value of financial tools increased by USD 266.3 million.

The current volume of international reserves provides financing for 5.8 months of future imports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine's international reserves increased by 42% in 2023 and exceeded USD 40.5 billion.

In 2022, international reserves decreased by 7.9% to USD 28.5 billion.

In 2021, international reserves increased by 6% to USD 30.941 billion.