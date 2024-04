Restrictions will be applied to 550,000 electricity consumers in Kharkiv Region on Friday

On Friday, April 5, restrictions are applied to 550,000 electricity consumers in the Kharkiv Region, in particular, to about 330,000 consumers in Kharkiv.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Last day, in Ukraine, due to network restrictions on the lines of Ukrenergo, emergency blackout schedules were applied for several hours in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Poltava, and Sumy Regions.

At the same time, network restrictions are also possible today.

"As a result of enemy shelling in the area of the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Region, several overhead lines were damaged. Some of them were restored to operation. At the same time, the local solar power plant lost power. In the southern Region of Ukraine, as a result of an enemy drone attack, the equipment of the Ukrenergo high-voltage substation was damaged," the message says.

For the current day, the import of electricity in the amount of 6,776 MWh is forecast, but the export of electricity is not expected.

According to the report, there is no shortage of electricity, and Ukraine's energy system is stable and balanced.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 4, Ukrenergo applied temporary restrictions on electricity supply in six regions of Ukraine from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.