Export of Ukrainian dairy products down 5% to 25,300 tons in Q1

In the first three months of 2024, a total of 25,300 tons of dairy products were exported, down 5% year over year.

This follows from a statement by the Association of Milk Producers, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

At the same time, export revenue in the first three months of 2024 amounted to USD 49.45 million, down 13% year over year.

In March 2024, the export of Ukrainian dairy products increased by 0.4% month over month to 8,550 tons and, in monetary terms - by 8% to USD 18.08 million.

The main export categories in March in monetary terms were: milk and condensed cream - 28%, cheese - 22%, ice cream - 20%, and butter - 14%.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023, the export of Ukrainian dairy products decreased by 4% year over year to 108,000 tons, and in monetary terms - by 38% to USD 253 million.