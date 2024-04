Ukraine is one of the most mined countries in the world. What are miners facing and what are demining forecast

Today, April 4, is the International Day of Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action. Due to the full-scale invasion of the aggressor state of russia, Ukraine has become one of the most mined countries in the world - the area of the territory potentially contaminated by explosive objects is currently 156,000 sq. km, 25% of the total area.

Ukrainian News Agency will tell about what cases of demining miners face, what paces, forecasts and demining technologies are available today.

Thus, the territory of Ukraine, which due to the full-scale invasion of the aggressor state of the russian federation, was potentially contaminated with explosive objects, is estimated at 174,000 sq. km, which is slightly less than 30%.

Interactive map of areas that could potentially be contaminated by explosive objects. Screenshot: Service of mine countermeasures of the State Emergency Service

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, while visiting Zagreb, noted that it is like three squares of Croatia. Let's add that it is also almost two areas of Hungary (93,028 sq. km), more than two areas of the Czech Republic (78,867 sq. km), more than four areas of the Netherlands (41,543 sq. km) and almost eight areas of Israel (21,937 sq. km).

At the same time, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) notes that demining specialists managed to reduce it by 18,000 sq. km - i.e. currently it is 156,000 sq. km, about 25% of the total area of Ukraine.

Specialists indicate that the Kharkiv, Kherson and Donetsk Regions remain the most dangerous regions.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, in late February, during the full-scale invasion, sappers discovered more than 760,000 explosive objects. The vast majority are in the de-occupied territories.

Thus, the SESU reports that the priorities for specialists are demining of de-occupied settlements, critical and transport infrastructure, and agricultural land.

Infographics of demining by units of the State Emergency Service of the territory of Ukraine

While retreating, the enemy deliberately left a lot of mines in the places that were occupied. In particular, a large number of explosive objects remain in the forests, for example, in the Izium and Balakliya districts, where the russian invaders temporarily stood.

According to the State Forestry Agency, a large part of the forest returned to the control of Ukraine remains unsuitable for use. About 0.5 million hectares of forests of the State Forestry Agency require demining. It is indicated that the process of demining in forests can last for decades.

The state is also working towards speeding up demining of agricultural land, which it calls an important step so that businesses can resume work in de-occupied territories. Thus, the government approved the procedure for compensating farmers for the humanitarian demining of agricultural lands.

"Today's decision of the Government will enable farmers to conclude contracts with both state and private operators of mine action activities for clearing agricultural land and receive compensation from the state budget this spring," the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine notes.

In the Kherson Region, a tractor ran over ammunition in a field, the driver was killed. Photo: SESU

Meanwhile, experts say that explosive objects are often found in the most unexpected places.

"We find "explosive gifts" in the most unexpected places, starting from the front door, to personal belongings, closets, beds, even in beehives. The most dangerous are stretch grenades," said the head of the humanitarian demining department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Serhii Reva.

Also, experts report cases of mining of children's toys and other objects that attract the attention of children and therefore pose a great threat to their life and health.

Flyer of the State Emergency Service

In addition, pyrotechnicians encountered situations when the enemy planted an anti-personnel mine under an anti-tank mine - as soon as the sappers approach to remove the anti-tank mine, the anti-personnel mine is triggered. Moreover, the explosion of anti-personnel ammunition can detonate the explosion of anti-tank one, and accordingly the number of casualties can be much higher.

According to the data of the Ministry of Defense as of February 2024, 287 civilians, including 15 children, were killed as a result of detonation on explosive devices, and another 641 people were injured, including 77 children.