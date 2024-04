Share:













The National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (NABU) investigation and detention of SSU officer Artem Shylo due to corruption schemes at Ukrzaliznytsia became almost the loudest event of recent weeks, which directly affects current officials. In particular, the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kamyshin, who at that time managed the State Enterprise, writes journalist Yurii Butusov.

It will be recalled that the subject of the case is the contracts of 2022-2024, when Ukrzaliznytsia bought transformers from an intermediary company that belonged to a citizen of Belarus.

"Cases related to the corrupt procurement of Ukrzaliznytsia were initiated by NABU after the change of the head of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshin in March 2023, who directly negotiated all contracts. Kamyshin resigned after the corruption was exposed and immediately received the position of adviser to the head of the President's Office, and later he was appointed the Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine," Butusov writes.

As noted by a well-known journalist, the person who signed the corruption contracts became a member of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and gained access to the biggest state secrets and the biggest budget programs.

"Minister Kamyshin should immediately explain his role in the corruption schemes of Ukrzaliznytsia, because he is directly involved in the implementation of the corruption scheme," Butusov demands.