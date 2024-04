Share:













In 2023, the manufacturing output increased by 5.9% year over year.

Ukrainian News Agency has learned this from a statement of the State Statistics Service.

According to updated data from the State Statistics Service, in 2022 the manufacturing output decreased by 36.7% compared to 2021.

In 2021, the manufacturing output increased by 1.9% over 2020.

The data are given without taking into account the territories temporarily occupied by the russian federation and part of the territories where hostilities are (were) taking place.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Statistics Service has suspended the publication of statistical information for the period of martial law or the state of war, as well as for three months after its termination.

According to the NBU's forecast, real GDP growth will continue throughout this year.

Economic recovery will be supported by the preservation of a soft fiscal policy thanks to significant international aid, improvement in business expectations and growth in household incomes, measures by the NBU and the government to maintain macro-financial stability.