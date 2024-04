Share:













The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company on April 4 started online sales of tickets for train No. 143/146 “Chop - Budapest - Vienna”.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From today, the second stage of the introduction of online ticket sales to Hungary starts. The new direct train No. 143/146 "Chop — Budapest — Vienna" has convenient connections with night trains from Kyiv, Lutsk and Rivne, and from Chop to Vienna it goes as a train of comfortable seat cars with Wi-Fi, is already available in the Ukrzaliznytsia application," the message says.

At the same time, direct connections "Ukraine - Hungary" ("Mukachevo - Debrecen", "Mukachevo - Budapest, Chop - Zahony") will appear in the application a little later.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March Ukrzaliznytsia started online sales of tickets for trains to Austria.