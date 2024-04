SSU say whether they will ban Telegram in Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) stated that there is no question of a complete technical blocking of Telegram in Ukraine yet.

This was said by the head of cyber security of the SSU, Illia Vitiuk, in an interview with Ukrinform, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, russia conducts many disinformation campaigns not only in Telegram, but also in other social networks - Facebook, X and TikTok.

At the same time, as Vitiuk noted, Telegram has many pro-Ukrainian patriotic channels that oppose propaganda.

"The Security Service, together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Center for Countering Disinformation, are constantly analyzing the media space, identifying dangerous sources of information both in Telegram and on other resources. There is no question of a complete technical blocking of Telegram in Ukraine yet," Vitiuk said.

After analysis, the SSU initiates the removal of propaganda and disinformation content.

"Unfortunately, there are many difficulties with this, but some russian channels in Telegram are already blocked on the territory of Ukraine, some are in the queue," added the head of the cyber department of the Security Service of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SSU accused Telegram of cooperating with the FSB and Roskomnadzor. And the head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov called Telegram a problem from the point of view of national security.