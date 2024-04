Share:













Copied



A vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on aid for Ukraine may not take place until mid-April, or possibly later, as Speaker Mike Johnson continues to seek ways to soften opposition from radical Republicans.

According to Bloomberg, GOP leaders indicate that Johnson's team has not yet presented a detailed plan for the aid package to Republican lawmakers. It is difficult to determine what terms he will push for President Joe Biden's administration. That complicates the Speaker's task of rallying support ahead of next week's vote.

Johnson's spokeswoman, Taylor Haulsee, said the Speaker's promise of quick action did not include a specific time frame. Johnson continues to listen to party members' thoughts on the plan. She did not provide more detailed information about the Speaker's consultations.

Two Republican leadership officials said there was a possibility that Johnson would decide on the Ukraine aid plan over the weekend and fast-track approval of the plan next week.

However, according to Bloomberg, such an accelerated schedule could lead to the failure of the bill and further confrontation with hard-liners in the Republican Party.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 20, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that the U.S. Department of Defense is aware of all the risks for Ukraine in the war with russia due to delays in the aid package.

On March 24, it became known that the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress, Johnson, plans to submit a bill for further funding of aid to Ukraine after the Catholic Easter.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Johnson, is scheduled to introduce a bill with more than USD 60 billion in aid to Ukraine on April 9, after U.S. lawmakers return from the Easter break.