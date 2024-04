China's science foundation funds $4.48 bl in research in 2023. Photo by Xinhua.

The National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC), a major domestic funding source for basic research and frontier exploration, financed over 52,000 programs in 2023, with a total investment of more than 31.8 billion yuan (4.48 billion U.S. dollars).

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The data was released during a recent meeting of the foundation's committee.

Dou Xiankang, head of the NSFC, said that the foundation's focus in 2024 will be on fostering originality and unrestricted exploration.

"Efforts will be made to continuously enhance the talent funding system, strengthen the management of applied basic research funding, and establish an international research funding department", – said Dou.

He added that the foundation will allocate scientific and technological resources towards the most innovative and dynamic frontline researchers.