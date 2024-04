Losses of russian personnel on April 2 up 710 to 444,370 people; russia also loses 11 tanks, 18 armored vehic

Losses of personnel of the russian troops on April 2 increased by 710 to 444,370 people; Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 11 tanks, 18 armored fighting vehicles, and 30 artillery systems.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

During the day, the enemy lost 11 tanks (total – 7,009), 18 armored combat vehicles (total – 13,368), 30 artillery systems (total – 11,142), 30 units of motor vehicles and tankers (total – 14,813), six units of special equipment (total - 1,838), 17 drones (total - 8,796) and one cruise missile (total - 2,059), two MLRSes (total - 1,023) and one air defense vehicle (total - 745).

Since the beginning of the war, the enemy has also lost 347 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 26 ships/boats, and a submarine.

