Overnight into Wednesday, April 3, the aggressor country russia launched four Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs over Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed four enemy drones.

This follows from a statement by the Air Force of Ukraine posted on Telegram.

Overnight into April 3, 2024, the enemy hit the territory of the Donetsk Region with three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and also used four Shahed-136/131 UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region - russia.

Air defense forces shot down four out of four enemy drones. Units of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy Regions downed the Shaheds.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the army of the aggressor state, russia, began to use fewer Kalibr missiles due to difficulties with logistics, trying to replace them with more effective types of missiles.

Meanwhile, russian losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Tuesday, April 2, are 780 occupiers; the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 443,660 troops. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 31 vehicles and 30 artillery systems.

Also, during the day, April 2, a total of 62 combat clashes of the Defense Forces with the russian invaders were recorded.