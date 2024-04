Share:













Copied



Paratroopers of the 79th Separate Assault Brigade have stopped another assault by the occupiers in the area of Novomykhailivka.

This follows from a statement by the 79th Separate Assault Brigade posted on Telegram.

It is reported that the previous day, the invaders again went to storm Novomykhailivka with large forces. Six units of enemy equipment went to the line of attack at once.

"Nobody reached our positions," the 79th Brigade said.

They reported that three tanks and three infantry fighting vehicles along with infantry were destroyed on the approaches. Also, three occupants are in captivity.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the army of the aggressor state, russia, began to use fewer Kalibr missiles due to difficulties with logistics, trying to replace them with more effective types of missiles.

Meanwhile, russian losses in the war in Ukraine as of the morning of Tuesday, April 2, are 780 occupiers; the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 443,660 troops. In addition, the AFU destroyed 31 vehicles and 30 artillery systems.

Also, during the day, April 2, a total of 62 combat clashes of the Defense Forces with the russian invaders were recorded.