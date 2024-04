Share:













Beijing has commenced the construction of a robotics industrial park in the Future Science City, located in the northern Changping District.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

In 2023, the municipal government unveiled a plan to build "dual robot industrial parks," with the second one situated in Yizhuang, in southern Beijing.

The industrial park in the city's northern region will focus on building public service platforms and promoting robotics innovation enterprises to support the development of the relevant industry in Beijing, according to the Changping District government.

The economy and information technology bureau of Changping stated that the district is home to 41 colleges and universities, which can offer solid talent and intellectual support for the advancement of the robotics industry.

According to the bureau, two sites of the robotics industrial park are currently under construction, covering a total area of about 56,000 square meters. They are expected to be completed in the first half of 2026 and will serve as standardized factories for enterprises.