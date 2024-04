Government allows individual categories of students to travel abroad

On Tuesday, April 2, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution "On amending the Rules for crossing the state border by citizens of Ukraine." The document provides that male students will be able to cross the border during martial law if they meet certain conditions.

Ukrainian News Agency reported this citing the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Crossing the state border will be allowed for students:

- aged 18 to 22 years, not subject to conscription during mobilization;

- who study on a full-time basis in higher education institutions of Ukraine of state or communal forms of ownership and are obtaining a bachelor's degree in higher education (master's degree in medical, pharmaceutical or veterinary direction);

- are participants in educational academic mobility;

- go to study at foreign educational institutions for a period of 1 semester.

To cross the border for the purpose of studying in academic mobility programs, students need to have:

- certificate from a higher education institution of Ukraine on sending a participant of the academic mobility program to study at a foreign educational institution with the indication:

- grounds of cooperation; term of academic semester abroad;

- absence of negative grades and facts of retaking exams according to the results of the last two semesters;

- confirmation of the level of knowledge of the language of study in a foreign educational institution;

- a copy of the academic mobility contract certified by the educational institution of Ukraine;

- e-ticket of the student verified by means of the Diia portal;

- military and accounting documents with corresponding marks of a district, city military commissariat.

"Academic mobility is an opportunity for students to temporarily travel abroad for study or internship in order to gain new knowledge and experience. For universities, this is also a way to strengthen partnerships with foreign institutions," the Cabinet of Ministers noted.

Earlier, the proposal to restore this opportunity was voiced by students of Mariupol and Sumy State Universities during meetings with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.