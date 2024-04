Defense Intelligence tells when russians will be forced to take pause in missile attacks

The russians will be able to carry out several more massive attacks.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi announced this in a comment to RBC-Ukraine.

"We predict that the Russians will be able to carry out several more massive attacks (2-3 of massed ones), and then they will be forced to take some pause again for the accumulation of missiles and Shaheds. However, some local shelling can continue," said Skibitskyi.

He also described the situation with russian Kalibr cruise missiles, which the russian federation has hardly used since the fall of 2023.

"The aggressor accumulates a reserve of Kalibr cruise missiles and has at least 260 units at its disposal. Moreover, their plans are to produce 30 such missiles in April this year," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

At the same time, he recalled that the russians were modernizing Oniks anti-ship missiles.

"With regard to high-speed missiles flying from the south, it is now difficult to determine whether these are Tsirkon or upgraded Oniks missiles," Skibitskyi said, adding that the reserves of conventional Oniks in russia make 440 units.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that the aggressor country russia had not carried out attacks on the energy sector of Ukraine for more than a year, which allowed it to accumulate, as well as produce a certain number of missiles.