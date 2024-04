They planned to go through Chernihiv, but went through Chornobyl. How russians wanted to capture Kyiv in three

Before the full-scale invasion, the russian occupiers planned to go through the Chernihiv Region, but were forced to go through the Chornobyl zone.

Oleksandr Vdovychenko, commander of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Chornykh Zaporizhtsiv 2021-2022, told about this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, after fleeing through the northern region of Ukraine, the russians left behind maps and working documents that tell about their plans in 2022.

"Something went wrong with them from the very beginning, on February 24. They regrouped their main forces and means, they decided to direct the main attack on the Right Bank Ukraine through the Chornobyl zone," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers captured the Chornobyl zone on February 24, 2022. On March 31, russian troops, who were repulsed on the approaches to Kyiv and failed to capture the Ukrainian capital in a month, left the industrial site of the station. On April 2, the staff of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant solemnly raised the flag of Ukraine near the administrative and residential building of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

When the occupying troops of the aggressor country of russia were in the north of Ukraine, 131 servicemen from the National Guard, who were defending the Chornobyl zone, were captured by them. These people are still in the captivity.

Thanks to a network of secret agents, the russian military were able to quickly capture the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

The long-term archive, which was collected by Ukrainians at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, was destroyed by the russian occupation forces.