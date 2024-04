Share:













Copied



Dust from the Sahara has covered virtually the entire territory of Ukraine.

Weather forecaster Natalia Didenko told Ukrainian News Agency about this in an interview.

"Now the dust has covered virtually all of Ukraine. Somewhere stronger, somewhere weaker. But it's still the air fluctuating. Now this dust has reached almost the entire territory of Ukraine," the weather forecaster said.

She added that this dust does not carry any extreme danger, but people with respiratory problems need to take care.

"I don't think it's a long-term consequence because it's dust after all, like ordinary dust, only on a much larger scale. Obviously, this dust can be a problem for people who have respiratory diseases. It's a deterioration in air quality, it's a sedimentation. If there is strong air pollination, then visibility can be reduced on the roads and, accordingly, the threat of an increase in road accidents. That is, there are many threats, but they are not unusual," the weather forecaster explained.

Didenko noted that the next day in the west, north and part of the central regions will be a comfortable temperature of +13…+18 degrees, and on Thursday it will become coldest.

In the north it can be +8…+12 degrees.

However, on the weekend, air temperature will rise again.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a meteorologist told how dangerous the dust from the Sahara is.