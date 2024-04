Russian occupiers lie about advancing to Chasiv Yar. ISW tells about situation at the front

Share:













Copied



Russian propagandists spread false information about the alleged advance of the Armed Forces of the russian federation to Chasiv Yar. There is no objective confirmation of this.

This is stated in the russian Offensive Campaign Assessment as of April 1, 2024 by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Several Russian sources claimed on April 1 that elements of the 98th Guards Airborne (VDV) Division have advanced towards Chasiv Yar (west of Bakhmut) through forested areas in the Stupky-Holobovski-2 nature reserve and are now between 650 meters and one kilometer from the eastern outskirts of Chasiv Yar,” ISW said in its April 1 report.

According to ISW, the occupiers are about 1.5 km from the eastern outskirts of Chasiv Yar. Satellite images confirm this.

According to ISW, Ukrainian and russian sources reported that positional battles continued west of Bakhmut in the Ivanivske area, northwest of Bakhmut in the area of Bohdanivka, and southwest of Bakhmut in the Andriivka and Klishchiivka areas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian losses in the war in Ukraine as of Tuesday morning, April 2 made 780 occupiers per day, the total number of losses of the russian army since the beginning of the invasion made 443,660 troops. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 31 motor vehicles and 30 artillery systems.

Last day, April 1, there were 71 combat clashes at the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled most of the enemy attacks on the Novopavlivka (25) and Bakhmut (18) axes.