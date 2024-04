Share:













Copied



Overnight into Tuesday, the russian occupation army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad Regions with attack drones; one of the Shahed hit an energy infrastructure facility in the Kirovohrad Region.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine posted on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that last night, the enemy once again directed kamikaze drones of the Shahed-131/136 type from the south.

The energy infrastructure of Dnipropetrovsk Region and Kirovohrad Region was under the enemy's sights.

It is reported that air defense units of the Southern Defense Forces destroyed three drones over the south of the Dnipropetrovsk Region; the rest of the drones were intercepted by their colleagues.

"However, in the Kirovohrad Region, an energy infrastructure facility was damaged during the attack. A fire broke out, which firefighters promptly extinguished. No one was injured," the report says.

The consequences of the damage are being clarified.

Meanwhile, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional military administration, Serhii Lysak, reported on Telegram that during the night, air defense forces destroyed nine Shaheds over the Region - in the Dnipro, Dnipro, Nikopol, Pavlohrad, Synelnyk and Kamiyanske Districts.

"Due to falling debris, two fires broke out in the Regional center, which were quickly extinguished. The two-story building and the fire department were damaged. No one was injured," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into Tuesday, April 2, russian troops launched 10 Shahed-131/136 type attack drones, and a Kh-59 guided air missile over the territory of Ukraine. The air defense forces managed to destroy nine drones.