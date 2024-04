Skoda in Ukraine reduces profits 2.2 times in 2023

In 2023, the official manufacturer of Skoda cars in Ukraine, Eurocar (Solomonove, Zakarpattia Region), according to preliminary data, reduced its net profit 2.2 times, or by UAH 43.1 million, year over year, to UAH 37.253 million.

This follows from a statement by the enterprise, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The company's assets at the end of 2023 increased by 10.4% to UAH 2.278 billion.

Current liabilities increased by 86% to UAH 290.2 million, and long-term liabilities - by 3% to UAH 1.46 billion.

Accounts receivable at the end of 2023 decreased by 13% to UAH 707 million.

Eurocar ended 2022 with a profit of UAH 80.35 million.

As reported by Ukrainian News, the Eurocar private joint-stock company is part of the Atoll Holding Group (Kyiv).

The owner of Atoll Holding is businessman Oleh Boyarin.