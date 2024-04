Share:













The aggressor country, russia, might organize a new offensive operation in August or September.

Oleksandr Kovalenko, a military-political columnist of the Information Resistance group, told about this, RBC-Ukraine reports.

In Kovalenko's opinion, in order to organize a new offensive, the aggressor state needs to compensate for the losses it suffered during the past year, as well as from the beginning of the current year during the Avdiyivka offensive campaign.

Kovalenko believes that, probably, the enemy's task at the front remains the same - the complete occupation of Donetsk and Luhansk Regions. In the event of an advance in Donbas, the russians will try to continue capturing the Zaporizhzhia Region on the left bank of the Dnieper River.

According to the first scenario, russia's new operations may be deployed in the direction of the Sloviyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration. For this, the enemy needs to be activated on:

Lyman;

Siversk;

Bakhmut axes.

There is also another option, which consists of another attempt by the russians to occupy Kurakhove and Vuhledar.

According to Kovalenko, terrorists need to control road 0532, which is a logistical artery from Mariyinka to Vuhledar.

"The enemy is now trying to create conditions for cutting this logistical artery in the Novomykhailivka area. They are also pressing in the direction of Pobieda and Vodiane from Solodke. In fact, they are now creating conditions for pressing on Vuhledar not only from the south but also from the north," added the expert.

Kovalenko also believes that the enemy may try to reactivate offensive actions in the area of Kupiyansk in the second half of the year.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that a possible large-scale russian offensive at the end of spring or summer may be concentrated in the west of the Donetsk Region, but russian troops will be able to advance in only one direction due to the limitations of their human resources and planning.