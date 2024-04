Car with collaborator Chaika blown up in Luhansk Region, he was killed - media

Share:













Copied



Russian media reported that a car carrying local collaborator Valery Chaika was blown up in the temporarily occupied Starobilsk of the Luhansk Region. He is said to have died in the explosion.

This was reported by the russian propaganda media RIA Novosti.

Thus, the mass media, citing an unnamed source, reported that a car was blown up in the temporarily occupied Starobilsk of the Luhansk Region, and there was a dead person.

Later, they added that it was about the so-called "deputy head of the Service Center for Educational Organizations of the LPR" Valery Chaika. It is claimed that he died during an explosion in Starobilsk.

Artem Lysohor, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, responded to the information.

"Another collaborator has been sent to oblivion. The occupation "mass media" confirmed the death of Valery Chaika in Starobilsk as a result of a car bombing. Chaika is a typical "waiting person" who has not hidden his sympathies for the "russian world" since Soviet times,” he said.

According to Lysohor, Valery Chaika's son built a career in Luhansk after the occupation of the regional center, and in 2022, with the arrival of the russians in Starobilsk, Valery himself immediately went over to the side of the enemy.

"The occupiers with "dignity" assessed the efforts to try to please before the new "authority" and appointed Chaika as the head of the so-called "Service Center for Educational Organizations". That is, Chaika was supposed to control the quality and quantity of propaganda that the enemy pours into the heads of our children," he added.

At the same time, in 2023, the SSU accused Valery Chayka of being involved in collaborative activities.

"This is far from the first time when collaborators get into trouble. After all, as you know, nobody needs traitors. Anyone who helps the russians commit arbitrariness on our land will be punished," Lysohor emphasized.