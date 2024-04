The campus of Inner Mongolia University in Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Xinhua/Chen Bin.

A database platform of ancient books on culture in northern China has been launched in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, providing important support for the rescue, protection, inheritance, development and utilization of ancient books and documents.

The platform, jointly developed by Inner Mongolia University and Inner Mongolia Academy of Social Sciences, has digitized 11,291 volumes of ancient Mongolian books and 1.163 million pieces of images of ancient documents, and established 240,000 items of knowledge graph triplets from ancient books.

The platform integrates seven systems including the comprehensive management system of ethnic ancient books, the OCR system of multilingual ancient books and the full-text retrieval system of ancient books, realizing a resource allocation center with high intelligence and AI restoration.

"Using advanced AI technologies such as image retrieval, text recognition and knowledge graph, the platform can automatically identify contents of ancient books and realize automatic proofreading, indexing and classification, effectively improving the efficiency and accuracy of data processing, and providing strong technical support for ancient books retrieval and research", – said Fei Long, professor from the School of Computer Science, Inner Mongolia University.

Nyima Tashi, an academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, said the platform reflects the deep integration between modern information technology and traditional cultural heritage protection, and is great progress in the field of digital protection of cultural heritage.