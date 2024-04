Another cargo plane from Iran arrives in RF; occupiers will have more drones – South Operational Command

Another freight plane from Iran arrived in the russian federation the other day, and the russian occupiers began to produce more Shahed attack drones using Iranian components; the number of strikes on Ukrainian territory may increase.

Nataliya Humeniuk, the spokesperson for the South Operational Command, announced this on the air of the telethon.

She noted that according to available information, drone attacks on Ukraine will not stop. Russia has stockpiles and continues to work with Iran to obtain components for the production of more drones on its territory.

"In recent days, we have observed flights of a cargo plane from Tehran to Moscow, which indicates that the russians are ready to produce more drones. The enemies continue to collect weapons on their territory; they are actively working," Humeniuk emphasized.

The spokesperson for the South Operational Command noted that Ukraine has discovered that the russians are increasingly attacking Ukrainian cities with UAVs manufactured on their territory at appropriate facilities. The occupiers mark such drones with specific letters used by the russian army.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, military bloggers and observers announced the first downing of an Iranian-made Shahed-238 attack drone with a jet engine in Ukraine.

In November 2023, Iran showed updated versions of Shahed-type drones, among which was the Shahed-238 jet.

On November 21, the spokesperson for the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yurii Ihnat, named the features of the Shahed-238 kamikaze drone, which make it more difficult to detect and destroy.