The state budget of Ukraine received USD 118 million on an irrevocable basis from the government of Japan as part of the World Bank projects Strengthening the Health Care System and Preservation of Life (HEAL Ukraine) and Housing Repair to Restore People's Rights and Opportunities (HOPE).

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The involved grant funding from the Japanese government consists of:

USD 70 million as part of the HEAL Ukraine project of the World Bank, aimed at supporting the state budget as reimbursement of expenses incurred under the medical guarantee program;

USD 48.2 million as part of the World Bank project Renovation of housing to restore people's rights and opportunities (HOPE). Funds under the project are directed to reimbursement of state budget expenses used for compensatory payments to apartment owners for repairs in multi-apartment and private buildings that require small and medium repairs.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in March 2024, the general fund of the state budget of Ukraine received about USD 9 billion in external financing.