Czech counterintelligence, thanks to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), has exposed a pro-russian network of influence on MEPs in Prague. Behind it, stood Putin's child's godfather Viktor Medvedchuk.

Ukrinform writes about this with reference to its own sources.

According to the publication's sources, this network was exposed thanks to the help of the SSU.

"The specified pro-russian network paid politicians money for praising russia and Putin in the European media, as well as published anti-Ukrainian and anti-European materials on the website of Voice of Europe," the report said.

The activity of the network was to bring as many pro-russian politicians as possible to the European Parliament.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the head of the SSU, Vasyl Maliuk, said that now, after conducting special operations of the SSU, which were aimed at cutting off russian military logistics, the Crimean Bridge is not functioning for the transportation of military cargo, when the russians restore the bridge for such supplies, the SSU will interfere.

Maliuk told the details known to the agency about the liquidation of such criminals as Ilya Kiva, Vladlen Tatarsky, Sergey Gorenko, and the serious injuries of Zakhar Prilepin and Igor Kornet.