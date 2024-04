Share:













Copied



After "Putin's election," Moscow is actively preparing for confrontation with Europe.

This was stated by Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of the Defense Intelligence, on the Security Talks show on Apostrof TV.

"He has passed this next stage of direct control of power and will now solve the tasks before him regarding Ukraine and not only. Such active preparation for a possible confrontation with Europe in general, with NATO, and with the United States - has already begun at the level of statements. All efforts will now be focused on this," said Skibitskyi.

According to him, the plans of the aggressor state, russia, regarding Ukraine remained unchanged - to occupy the entire Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

"We can see this from the active assault actions that Russia is conducting," he summed up.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that russia has almost completed the construction of a railway to connect with the southern temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. He noted that this could be a serious problem.