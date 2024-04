Share:













As of March 29, Ukrainian agricultural enterprises sowed 476,700 hectares of spring grain and leguminous crops.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, farmers sowed 68,300 hectares of wheat, 291,500 hectares of barley, 81,800 hectares of peas, and 28,700 hectares of oats.

Over the past week, Ukrainian agrarians sowed grain and leguminous crops on 262,200 hectares, with the Poltava Region leading the way, with 44,200 hectares planted there.

Farmers of the Poltava Region, Vinnytsia Region, Volyn Region, and Rivne Region have started sowing sugar beet.

Agrarians in the Kyiv Region began to sow sunflowers and soybeans in the Vinnytsia Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the end of February, the sowing of spring crops started in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Grain Association predicts a decrease in the harvest of grain and oil crops by 8%, or by 6.5 million tons, to 76.1 million tons in 2024 year over year.