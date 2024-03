UK Defence Intelligence gives assessment of russia’s progress at front in recent weeks

British Defence Intelligence claims that the russian federation has made little progress at the front in recent weeks, but retains a quantitative advantage and is able to recover losses.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of March 30.

The review says that russian forces continue to gradually move west of Avdiivka.

“In late March 2024 they almost certainly took control of two villages - Tonenke and Orlivka - and are continuing to contest others in the area. Russia has continued attacks along several other points on the frontline but has made little progress in recent weeks," the British Ministry of Defence notes.

According to British analysts, russia retains a significant quantitative advantage in the conflict, dominating Ukraine in the amount of ammunition and equipment.

"It is likely recruiting approximately 30,000 additional personnel a month and can highly likely continue to absorb losses and continue attacks aimed at wearing down Ukrainian forces," the review said.