The 47th separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Mahura" showed how likely the battlefield will look in the near future.

A video clip about the war of robotic systems was posted on the official page of the unit on Facebook.

The video features an attempt by the russian occupation troops to use robotic platforms with AGS-17 automatic grenade launchers installed on them. Two such units tried to fire at the positions of our fighters on the Avdiivka axis.

But they were discovered using a Mavic-type quadcopter and destroyed by FPV drones. And it is very likely that it was the first, at least qualitatively documented, case in history, when a duel took place exclusively between drones.

"The occupiers began to use ground robotic platforms with an AGS-17 automatic grenade launcher. Both were destroyed with the help of FPV drones of a company of strike UAVs of the 47th separate mechanized brigade on the Avdiivka axis. So far, these are isolated cases of the use of such equipment by the Russians," the military from the Mahura brigade stated.