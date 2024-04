Share:













Personnel changes are expected in the Cabinet of Ministers soon, but the President's team has not yet decided which ones.

The Ukrainska Pravda website reports this, based on the information of its own sources.

According to the publication, personnel changes are expected in the government soon. Currently, the presidential team has not finally decided which ones, but work on this issue continues.

Rotations in the Cabinet are planned to be implemented within the framework of the "reboot of power," which began in February with a change in the leadership of the Ukrainian army, and continued in March with a reshuffle of the National Security and Defense Council, the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Presidential Office.

According to reporters, at the end of last week, March 21-22, the President announced personnel changes to all dismissed officials. Zelenskyy met with many former members of the team and questioned what positions they would like to receive.

The President's team has not yet decided what the ex-deputy head of the Office of the President Andrii Smyrnov will do in the future. Ukrainska Pravda turned to Smyrnov for comment on the dismissal and the future, but he did not answer questions about the plans.

At the same time, another dismissed deputy head of the Office of the President Oleksii Dniprov may soon become rector of one of the Ukrainian universities. The interlocutors of the publication claim that Dniprov himself wanted to quit the Office of the President.

The resignation of the first assistant to the President Serhii Shefir, advisers Mykhailo Radutskyi, Serhii Trofimov, Oleh Ustenko, non-staff commissioners Natalia Pushkariova and Aliona Verbytska, according to journalists, is also connected with the "reboot of power."

According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, in the near future Zelenskyy plans to dismiss another deputy head of the President’s Office Andrii Sybiha, who deals with foreign policy issues. He could become deputy foreign minister.

The Office of the President plans to replace Sybiha with the current Deputy Foreign Minister - Mykola Tochytskyi.