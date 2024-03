UAH 862.6 billion allocated for payments to military in 2024, this is 70% of Defense Ministry budget - media

Payments to military personnel in 2024 make up 70% of the budget of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yurii Dzhyhyr told about this in an interview with the ArmyInform portal.

Yurii Dzhyhyr explained that the budget of the Ministry of Defense of 2024 can be conditionally divided into three large packages. NATO states are guided by this approach, they categorize their defense spending.

"So the first and biggest is cash security and combat payments. In 2024 (in accordance with the Law of Ukraine On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2024 - Ed.), UAH 862.6 billion was allocated for this, which is more than 70% of the Defense Ministry budget," said Yurii Dzhyhyr.

According to him, this block includes monetary support for the military, payments to the fallen, payments for injuries, for staying on the first and second lines of combat contact, nutrition of personnel, material support, remuneration for destroyed equipment.

At the same time, Yurii Dzhyhyr noted that it is necessary to take into account the dynamism of the situation at the front and the growing needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In the event of an increase in the intensity of hostilities, an increase in the number of troops, there is a need to attract additional funding, and this, accordingly, entails changes in the budget and proper government decisions," the official said.