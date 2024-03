Share:













Copied



Russian invaders are trying to advance on the Kupiansk axis and transferring additional forces there. At this segment of the front, active positional engagements continue.

This is stated in the russian Offensive Campaign Assessment of the American Institute for the Study of War as of March 29, 2024.

According to the ISW, on March 29, positional engagements continued along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, but there were no confirmed changes to the frontline in this section.

At the same time, analysts assure, positional engagements continued west of Kreminna near Terny and south of Kreminna near Bilohorivka.

“The deputy commander of a Ukrainian detachment operating in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions stated that Russian forces continue to concentrate roughly 100,000 personnel in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions and must conduct rotations (likely tactical-level rotations) at least once a week due to manpower and equipment losses,” the Institute said.

In addition, the deputy commander of a Ukrainian detachment operating in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions stated that russian troops accumulate personnel and equipment and transfer additional forces to the Kupiansk direction in order to continue assaults on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to capture Kupiansk and Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. The deputy commander noted that the russian forces are most active in the Lyman direction in the area of ​ ​ Bilohorivka and Terny and are unsuccessfully trying to advance on this segment of the front in the area of ​ ​ Synkivka (northeast of Kupiansk) and Ivanivka (southeast of Kupiansk).

"The deputy commander stated that Ukrainian forces have not observed any Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups attempting to enter Ukraine across Ukraine’s international border with Russia, and Ukrainian Kharkiv Oblast Head Oleh Synehubov stated that Ukrainian forces have not observed Russian forces concentrating for attacks on Kharkiv City,” the analysts added.