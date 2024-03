Share:













During the last day, 72 combat clashes took place on the front. In total, the enemy launched 38 missile and 75 air strikes, carried out 98 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements.

This is stated in the morning operational update of the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the text of which was posted on Facebook.

"As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population. A number of high-rise buildings, medical facilities, cars, a school, a kindergarten and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

At night, the Russian occupiers again attacked Ukraine, using Shahed-type UAVs and cruise missiles of various types. Data on the attack is being clarified," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated.

During the past day, aviation strikes were launched at the settlements of the Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

Under artillery fire were about 120 settlements of the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv Regions.

During the past day, the air force of the Defense Forces attacked 1 control point, 1 air defense means and 10 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Missile forces units struck 2 areas of personnel concentration, two units of air defense equipment and artillery of the invaders.