The Ukrzaliznytsia Joint Stock Company has launched the second stage of the Dnipro City Express project.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, at the first stage of the project, which began in December 2023, upgraded electric trains took flights on the Dnipro - Kamianske - Dnipro route.

"At the second stage, we add more convenient connections of the Dnipro agglomeration: from March 29, upgraded Dnipro City Express electric trains will run in the Kamianske - Dnipro - Synelnykove connection. Trains will stop at the stations of Nyzhniodniprovsk, Kseniivka, Ihren, Synelnykove-2 and other intermediate ones, thus providing a convenient clock connection between the districts and the banks of the Dnipro itself and for residents of the agglomeration. So now, in addition to flights from Kamianske to Dnipro, 4 flights will depart from Kamianske to Synelnykove station via Dnipro, 2 - from the Synelnykove station to Kamianske via Dnipro, 3 - in the direction of Dnipro - Synelnykove and 5 - in the opposite direction," the message says.

According to the report, the first morning flights start from the Dnipro to the Synelnykove station at 05:30 a.m., from the Kamianske to Dnipro and Synelnykove at 05:42 a.m., from Dnipro to Kamianske at 05:14 a.m., and from Synelnykove to Dnipro at 05:49 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from December 20, Ukrzaliznytsia launched the Dnipro City Express commuter train.