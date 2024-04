Russians trying to penetrate video surveillance system in Ukraine every day - Interior Ministry

Share:













Copied



Russians make daily attempts to penetrate the video surveillance system in Ukraine and gain access to data.

Deputy Minister of Interior Affairs Leonid Tymchenko told Ukrainian News Agency about this in an interview.

"I do not know such facts. Although, it is clear that they make such attempts on a daily basis. But now we don't see abnormal activity. Our video surveillance systems do not allow configuring hidden access to information. I am sure that if someone wants to get such access, then this is not done through the system," Tymchenko said.

He said that in Ukraine video cameras are of Ukrainian and Chinese production.

“Why did the Chinese manufacturer enter the market? Because in the period when such systems were created, Chinese equipment was first - available, and second - cheaper than of other manufacturers," the Deputy Minister explained.

Tymchenko noted that today systems allow tracking who leaked information, whether any data disappeared, who had access.

The actions of each user in the system are documented (logged).

It is always possible to establish, because of which user, a data leak occurred.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, there are 40,000 video surveillance cameras in Ukraine, but this is only 30% of need.