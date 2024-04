Passengers get aboard on a train at Shapingba Railway Station in southwest China's Chongqing. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Quanchao.

Passengers get aboard on a train at Shapingba Railway Station in southwest China's Chongqing. Photo by Xinhua/Wang Quanchao.

Share:













Copied



China's rail passenger trips jumped 36.2 percent year-on-year in the first two months of 2024, official data showed.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

A total of 693.14 million passenger trips were recorded across the country's rail networks during the period, according to the Ministry of Transport.

China's rail freight volume, a key indicator of economic activities, edged down 0.5 percent year-on-year to 805.87 million tonnes.

The data also showed that China's fixed-asset investment in railways reached 65.2 billion yuan (about 9.19 billion U.S. dollars) in the first two months, up 9.5 percent year-on-year.