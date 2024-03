Almost 40 invaders’ attacks repelled at the front, most of all in areas of Bakhmut and Novomykhailivka

The Armed Forces of Ukraine during the day repelled 38 attacks by russian invaders, which were advancing on six axes. Most of the attacks were repelled in the areas of Bakhmut and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Region.

This is stated in the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 6 p.m., the attacks of the invaders were recorded on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, Orikhove and Kherson axes. In other areas of the front, the russians did not carry out offensive actions.

Lyman axis

On the Lyman axis, the Ukrainian military repelled 4 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Terny, Donetsk Region and Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region.

The invaders also launched an air strike in the area of ​ ​ the settlement of Yampolivka, Donetsk Region.

More than 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar attacks. Among them are Nevske, Luhansk Region and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Donetsk Region.

Bakhmut axis

On the Bakhmut axis, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 11 attacks by russian troops in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Novyi, Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk Region.

The enemy also launched air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Mykolaivka, Zalizne, Andriivka and Dyliivka, Donetsk Region.

More than 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire, in particular Bohdanivka, Kalynivka and Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Region.

Avdiivka axis

On the Avdiivka axis, the Ukrainian military repelled 1 attack in the area of ​ ​ the settlement of Semenivka, Donetsk Region.

The enemy also launched air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Ocheretyne, Umanske and Berdychi, Donetsk Region.

About 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar attacks. Among them are Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka and Nevelske, Donetsk Region.

Novopavlivka axis

On the Novopavlivka axis, the Armed Forces continue to restrain the invaders in the areas of Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka, where the russians tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces 13 times.

The enemy also launched air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka and Antonivka, Donetsk Region.

More than 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar fire of the invaders. Among them are Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar, Donetsk Region.

Orikhove axis

On the Orikhove axis, the occupiers attacked the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine 8 times in the areas of the settlements of Robotyne, Verbove and Pryiutyne, Zaporizhzhia Region.

The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Staromaiorske, Donetsk Region and Malynivka, Zaporizhzhia Region.

About 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar attacks. Among them are Malynivka, Krasne, Bilohiria, Novodanylivka and Shcherbaky, Zaporizhzhia Region.

Kherson axis

On the Kherson axis, during the day, the invaders carried out 1 attack on the positions of the Armed Forces on the left bank of the Dnieper.

More than 10 settlements were under artillery and mortar attacks. Among them are Krynky, Tiahynka, Ivanivka, Novoberyslav and the regional center of the Kherson Region.

It is reported that during the day, the invaders launched 77 aircraft and four missile strikes, as well as 53 times opened fire from multiple rocket launchers.

In total, 48 combat clashes between the Ukrainian military and the invaders took place on the front line during the day.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today The Economist published a story stating that the russian army is preparing for a new large-scale offensive in Ukraine.

We also reported that on the evening of March 27, the Ukrainian military shot down a russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro, and in the Zaporizhzhia Region - a reconnaissance drone of the invaders.