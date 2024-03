Share:













DTEK will take part in the construction of electricity storage systems in Poland.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"DTEK became a participant in the future construction of Poland's first significant project on electricity storage systems. The goal is to create a pan-European energy system designed to unite Ukraine and the EU. On March 27, DTEK's subsidiary DRI signed an agreement to purchase shares of a special project company created by the Polish by Columbus Energy, which will give it the right to build electricity storage systems with a capacity of 133 MW in the south of Poland, subject to obtaining the necessary permits. In 2022, the project received the support of the Polish power market from 2027 for 17 years," the report said.

According to the release, DRI plans to finalize the agreement with Columbus Energy in the coming months and begin construction on the site in the fourth quarter of 2024 with a view to completing construction and commissioning the facility in early 2026.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2022, the Verkhovna Rada regulated energy storage activities.

In July 2022, the National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy and Utility Services approved the licensing conditions for carrying out business activities related to energy storage.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.