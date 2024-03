Putin using terrorist attack near Moscow to justify aggression against Ukraine - US Department of State

The U.S. Department of State has called untrue yet another accusation made by high-ranking officials of the aggressor country of the russian federation against Ukraine and Western countries regarding involvement in the terrorist attack in the suburbs of Moscow.

This was stated by Department of State’s spokesman Matthew Miller at a briefing.

Miller was asked about the reaction to the statements of the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the russian federation, Maria Zakharova, who said the day before that "the West actually created ISIS."

"I've seen these comments, as well as comments from president putin, as well as comments from others who claim that a number of countries are behind this terrorist attack," he said.

The representative of the Department of State repeated that he considers these statements to be false, and also added that "the russian government knows that these statements are categorically false."

"Therefore, I would say that these comments by numerous Kremlin officials are irresponsible, cynical, and yet another example of how putin and the rest of his team are using a national tragedy to try to justify an illegal war against Ukraine," Miller emphasized.

We will remind you that after the terrorist attack in the suburbs of Moscow, the russians are checking the citizens of Tajikistan, who were brought in by themselves, in the occupied territories.