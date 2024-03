Share:













Snipers of the 3rd separate regiment of the Special Operations Forces during surveillance in the Avdiyivka axis recorded the movement of russian troops and opened fire on them, all the occupants were destroyed.

This is reported by Special Operations Forces.

"We provide cover for units, destroy sabotage and reconnaissance groups and enemy observation points in our area of responsibility. Our coordinated work has a positive effect on the performance of combat missions," said the sniper with the call sign Vyshnia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, servicemen of some units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are already testing unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with the function of artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Special Operations Forces fighters showed how they use drones to hunt down russian equipment and occupiers.

Also, soldiers of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine directed the fire of missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the radar station of the russian occupiers "Zoopark-1". Special Operations Forces operators accompanied the target for some time and provided information to the missile and artillery unit of the defense forces for further damage. As a result of fire damage, the enemy's radar station was completely destroyed along with the crew. The Special Operations Forces noted that already seven radars of this type were destroyed by the "Medoyid" group.