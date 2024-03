Government agencies and authorities may be banned from having Telegram accounts

Ukraine appealed to the management of Telegram with a request to provide information about the ownership system. If it turns out to be opaque, government agencies may be prohibited from having accounts in the messenger.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech Yaroslav Yurchyshyn has made the corresponding statement on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, the National Council of Ukraine for Television and Radio Broadcasting asked Telegram for information about the location of the company's assets.

If the "tails" of the russian and Chinese special services are not found there, then the messenger can be considered "transparent."

"If it does not show the ownership system, it will receive the status of a system with an opaque ownership system," Yurchyshyn said.

The MP explained that in this case, Ukraine will not be able to place its assets on the Telegram platform.

This means that official representatives of the authorities, ministries, departments and local governments will not be able to have accounts in the messenger.

Yurchyshyn added that if Telegram is recognized as "opaque", for messenger users nothing will change.

"For users of the social network, even if after the adoption of the law Telegram will be recognized as an opaque network, nothing will change. Apart from the fact that there will not be, relatively speaking, a Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine account," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of February this year, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech held a round table, the participants of which spoke in favor of blocking Telegram.

According to the chairman of the above parliamentary committee Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, blocking Telegram has a logical appearance, since the messenger administration allegedly does not make contact with the Ukrainian authorities.

Recall that in early March it became known that the Ukrainian authorities handed over to Telegram a list of "potentially dangerous channels."