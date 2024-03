Share:













On the Avdiivka axis, it was possible to reduce the dynamics of offensive actions of the russian invaders.

The deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade Maksym Zhorin announced this on his Telegram channel.

"At the moment, on the Avdiivka axis, it was possible to slightly reduce the dynamics of offensive actions of the enemy. With all the wide front here, it cannot advance, it is forced to localize its attacks," he wrote.

However, this does not mean that the russians abandoned its attempts to advance.

"At the same time, if we have long been accustomed to the fact that they do not care about the loss of personnel - then now they already do not care about the loss of equipment. Every day a crazy number of infantry and equipment are destroyed, but this does not significantly affect the enemy's plans," added Zhorin.

Recall that the Institute for the Study of War said that the russian army is preparing reserves to support active military operations in Ukraine. However, these newly created units will not be able to carry out large-scale offensive actions.

On March 22, the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pavliuk, said that the russians were creating a 100,000-strong group of troops for a possible offensive in early summer.